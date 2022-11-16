Burberry looks to reignite spark under new leadership duo

CREATING A BUZZ

The label eked out a 1% rise in comparable store sales in its quarter ended July 2.

Burberry's rivals - led by French luxury leaders LVMH and Kering - in contrast, have most recently reported double-digit sales growth in the quarter to the end of September.

LVMH's fashion and leather goods division, home to Louis Vuitton and Dior, reported a 22% rise in sales on a comparable basis, while Kering's sales rose 14%, although revenue at its star label Gucci rose 9%, missing market forecasts of 11%.

Akeroyd and Lee will seek to emulate the feat of Gucci's CEO Marco Bizzarri and creative director Alessandro Michele who set a template for creating buzz at well-established luxury brands, increasing profit nearly four-fold between 2015 and 2019.

Lee's appointment could signal a re-evaluation of Burberry's British heritage, according to Lydia Slater, editor in chief at fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar.

"Lee's interpretation of that heritage is likely to be the opposite of conventional, given the iconoclastic way he transformed Bottega Veneta from a discreet luxury brand into a cult, directional label," she said.

The Bradford-born designer became famous for re-invigorating the Italian brand by blowing up its famous "intrecciato" weave in bags and shoes and creating one of the most popular colours of 2021, dubbed "Bottega Green".

Akeroyd has a track record of turning around established brands such as Alexander McQueen and Versace, analysts say.

"Over the longer term, brand reinvigoration should help keep fashion fans loyal and Burberry’s products increasingly coveted," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.