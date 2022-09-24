Gucci surprises with twin-themed show at Milan Fashion Week

Fashionistas saw double at Gucci's Milan Fashion Week show on Friday, with the Italian luxury label surprising audiences by sending identically-dressed twins down the catwalk.

Creative director Alessandro Michele paid homage to twins and their bond for the show, called "Gucci Twinsburg", a nod to the Ohio town which holds a yearly festival for twins.

The presentation began with single models walking down the catwalk, before a wall was lifted to show their brothers or sisters on the other side in the exact same outfits.