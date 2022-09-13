Badgley Mischka, Tommy Hilfiger return to NY Fashion Week live

"It's really exciting to be back in, you know, real-life fashion shows, real life. You know, interaction with people instead of just by Zooms and by Facetimes. It's so much better," said James Mischka, who with Mark Badgley makes up one-half of American design duo Badgley Mischka.

A recent trip to Morocco inspired their latest collection, which featured evening wear with the bold and bright colours seen in spice markets.

"We spent some time there at the beginning of the summer and hooked up with some beautiful sample rooms there that helped us with the collection," Mischka said.