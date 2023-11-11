    বাংলা

    Brazilian cotton hits the runway at Sao Paulo Fashion Week

    The nation’s producers take the natural fibre to the runway, strutting the catwalk of SPFW in celebration of the 150th anniversary of jeans

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Nov 2023, 06:14 AM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2023, 06:14 AM

    Brazilian cotton producers took the natural fibre to the runway on Thursday night, strutting the catwalk of Sao Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW) in celebration of the 150th anniversary of jeans.

    The fashion show, organised by the Sou de Algodao movement, showcased models wearing 40 outfits made from denim, the cotton-based material now synonymous with jeans.

    Paulo Martinez, a Brazilian fashion icon who styled the show, pointed out that Brazilian cotton is "indispensable" in the manufacturing of the denim garments.

    Brazil is just 400,000 bales away from overtaking the United States as the largest global cotton exporter in the 2023/24 harvest, according to USDA data, and will finish this season as the third-largest global producer, behind China and India.

    More important than the race to come out on top is to show the industry and consumers the quality of Brazil's product, said the president of the Brazilian Cotton Producers Association (Abrapa), Alexandre Schenkel.

    The country tracks more than 80% of its production based on environmental and social criteria with the ABR certification, which includes a QR code on the clothing label of some national brands, allowing the cotton to be traced to its farm of origin.

    For Schenkel, the runway showcased the fruits of designers' labour.

    "It was their harvest," he said. "And everyone in the cotton chain is celebrating something I like - jeans. Who doesn't have a piece of denim in their closet?"

    RELATED STORIES
    People attend the Airbus display during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov14, 2021.
    Dubai to showcase demand for jets under shadow of Mideast tensions
    The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is pushing up demand for weapons while closing airspace and making flights longer and more expensive for some airlines
    Bangladesh Garment Sramik Federation stages a token hunger strike in front of the National Press Club on Friday for pressing home its demands, including a wage hike for workers.
    Global fashion factories in Bangladesh resigned to slimmer margins ahead of wage hike
    Several clothing factory owners are asking clients that include H&M to help them pay for an almost 60% government-mandated hike in wages
    The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, US, March 16, 2021
    GM cancels 1,245 layoffs at factories in Brazil
    The announcement was made a day after a Brazilian labour court rejected the US automaker's request for an injunction to maintain the layoffs
    Commonwealth pre-election observation team to arrive in mid-November: EC
    Commonwealth to send poll watchers in mid-November: EC
    A Commonwealth delegation is likely to observe the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh, says CEC Awal

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine