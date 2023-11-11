Brazilian cotton hits the runway at Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Brazilian cotton producers took the natural fibre to the runway on Thursday night, strutting the catwalk of Sao Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW) in celebration of the 150th anniversary of jeans.

The fashion show, organised by the Sou de Algodao movement, showcased models wearing 40 outfits made from denim, the cotton-based material now synonymous with jeans.

Paulo Martinez, a Brazilian fashion icon who styled the show, pointed out that Brazilian cotton is "indispensable" in the manufacturing of the denim garments.