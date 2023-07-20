Everything's pink: How Barbiecore fashion has fuelled a movie's buzz

"There is not a corner of the globe that hasn't turned pink," Richard Dickson, Mattel's president and chief operating officer, said in an interview.

Couture designer Valentino kicked off the recent pink wave by dressing models in head-to-toe fuchsia for a March 2022 runway show. That sent celebrity stylists scrambling to find looks in the can't-miss colour.

A few months later, photos showed Barbie movie star Margot Robbie on set in a hot pink Western jumpsuit. The "campy style" went viral at a time when Western wear and sparkly Y2K fashions were trending, said Madeline Hirsch, news director for InStyle.

It also coincided with many people returning to offices after COVID-19 lockdowns.

"People were craving joy, colour and new clothes to wear out again, and the effervescent appeal of Barbie was easy to latch on to," Hirsch said.

As the style took off, fashion magazines chronicled celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Harry Styles in bright Barbiecore outfits.