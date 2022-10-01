Victoria Beckham marks debut at Paris Fashion Week with chic silhouettes

After the runway presentation, which was held in the arched corridor of the historic Val de Grace abbey in central Paris, Beckham wiped away tears as she took her bow, pausing to hug Eva Longoria, who sat in the front row.

Of the major global fashion capitals, Paris has emerged from the pandemic strongest, bulked up with new venues to serve the industry, as well as hefty investments in flagship stores and high-end hotels from luxury groups based here.

The final stretch of Paris Fashion Week runs through Oct 4, featuring big names like Chanel, Dior, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent, topping off a month of shows that also took place in New York, London and Milan.