Katy Perry loses trademark fight with Australian fashion designer

Damages are due to decided at a later date.

"This is a tale of two women, two teenage dreams and one name," Markovic said in her judgment.

The judge dismissed a bid by the popstar seeking to cancel the Katie Perry trademark.

Taylor, whose birth name was Katie Perry, called the verdict a "David and Goliath" win for small businesses.

"Not only have I fought myself, but I fought for small businesses in this country, many of them started by women, who can find themselves up against overseas entities who have much more financial power than we do," she said in a blog post.

Representatives of Katy Perry could not be immediately reached.

The tussle between the popstar and the Australian fashion designer over the homophonous name began in 2008 when Taylor registered the "Katie Perry" brand in Australia.