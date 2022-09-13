    বাংলা

    Carolina Herrera creates a secret garden at New York Fashion Week

    It unfurled blossoms with a collection that plays with the fresh colours of an unkempt garden

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Sept 2022, 06:51 AM
    Updated : 13 Sept 2022, 06:51 AM

    Carolina Herrera unfurled blossoms at New York Fashion Week with a collection that plays with the fresh colors of an unkempt garden.

    "I like this idea of creating a garden for a spring collection," said creative director Wes Gordon, who found inspiration from his favourite childhood book, Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden," as well as an archival floral fabric book.

    "The secret comes from the injections of black and the touches of the black accessories, giving it that little bit of mystery and sensuality."

    Sexy yet sophisticated cutouts on dresses helped to create an unapologetic mix of glamour, beauty and joy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Badgley Mischka, Tommy Hilfiger return to NY Fashion Week live
    Badgley Mischka, Tommy Hilfiger return to NY Fashion Week
    For the first time in almost three years, the brands presented their new collections in person at the event
    New York Fashion Week kicks off with Proenza Schouler, Men's Day
    New York Fashion Week kicks off
    From Sept 9 to Sept 14 more than 140 designer showcases will take place in various locations around New York City
    Serena's style changed the game in fashion, business
    Serena's style changed the game in fashion, business
    The 23-time Grand Slam winner chose the bible of women's fashion, Vogue, to announce she was "evolving away from tennis"
    Luxury sneakers may be a step too far for cash-strapped Gen Z
    Gen Z poses a problem for the luxury industry
    From $300 bucket hats to $900 sneakers and $700 t-shirts, the high-flying luxury sector is fretting over the appetite among financially stretched Gen Z consumers for such ‘aspirational’ purchases

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher