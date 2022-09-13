Carolina Herrera creates a secret garden at New York Fashion Week

Carolina Herrera unfurled blossoms at New York Fashion Week with a collection that plays with the fresh colors of an unkempt garden.

"I like this idea of creating a garden for a spring collection," said creative director Wes Gordon, who found inspiration from his favourite childhood book, Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden," as well as an archival floral fabric book.

"The secret comes from the injections of black and the touches of the black accessories, giving it that little bit of mystery and sensuality."

Sexy yet sophisticated cutouts on dresses helped to create an unapologetic mix of glamour, beauty and joy.