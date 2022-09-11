New York Fashion Week kicks off with Proenza Schouler, Men's Day

This year's New York Fashion Week will open with emerging designers from New York Men's Day and new collections from Proenza Schouler.

From Sept 9 to Sept 14 more than 140 designer showcases will take place in various locations around New York City.

The highlights this season include two Italian fashion houses.

"Fendi and Marni are coming to New York, which is super exciting. Fendi is doing a special 25th anniversary show to celebrate their baguette bag, and Marni's is bringing their spring/summer show... from Milan to New York," said fashion director Nora Milch at W Magazine.