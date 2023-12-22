    বাংলা

    UN renews call for free and fair polls in Bangladesh

    The organisation urges authorities to take steps to quell pre-election violence and bring perpetrators of arson attacks to book

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Dec 2023, 07:53 AM
    Updated : 22 Dec 2023, 07:53 AM

    The United Nations has reiterated its call for a free and fair election in Bangladesh amid concerns over the integrity of the electoral process as opposition groups press for a boycott of the polls.

    Addressing the Jan 7 elections at a media briefing in New York on Thursday, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric called on Bangladeshi authorities to ensure that citizens "can vote freely without any sort of intimidation".

    "Obviously, we may have things to say after the elections, but our position remains unchanged."

    In the run-up to the elections, tensions have been escalating as reports of politically motivated violence and arson attacks continue to raise concerns about public safety.

    On Dec 19, four people, including a woman and her child, died when arsonists allegedly set fire to a train in Dhaka, with the ruling Awami League and opposition group BNP trading blame over the incident.

    Expressing concern about pre-election violence, Dujarric called on Bangladeshi authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring those involved to justice.

