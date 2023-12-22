UN renews call for free and fair polls in Bangladesh

The United Nations has reiterated its call for a free and fair election in Bangladesh amid concerns over the integrity of the electoral process as opposition groups press for a boycott of the polls.

Addressing the Jan 7 elections at a media briefing in New York on Thursday, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric called on Bangladeshi authorities to ensure that citizens "can vote freely without any sort of intimidation".

"Obviously, we may have things to say after the elections, but our position remains unchanged."