Putin says Ukraine mobilisation should be finished in two weeks

Defending the mobilisation order, Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that the front line was too long to defend solely with contract soldiers.

He said 222,000 out of an expected 300,000 reservists had already been mobilised. "This work is coming to an end," he said. "I think that in about two weeks all the mobilisation activities will be finished."

Since the mobilisation order was given, Russian forces have continued to lose ground in eastern Ukraine and also lost a substantial area in the south. A Western official said that some of the newly mobilised Russian troops were already on the battlefield taking casualties, and that their presence was unlikely to turn the tide in the war in Moscow's favour.

"It is clear that they have been fielded with very, very limited training and very, very poor equipment, and that is the reason why we say that it is really unlikely that they have any sort of positive impact in the near term," the official said.

The official also suggested Russia did not have enough missiles to sustain attacks like those this week: "Russia is rapidly exhausting its supply of long-range precision munitions, in particular its air-launched cruise missiles, so this is not a campaign that it will be able to sustain indefinitely."

'INITIATIVE IN OUR HANDS'

Ukraine's top general Valeriy Zaluzhnyi struck an upbeat tone, meanwhile, after his country's rapid advances in the northeast and south in recent weeks.

"The strategic initiative is in our hands, so the main thing is not to stop," Zaluzhnyi said after speaking by phone with the commander in chief of Europe's combined NATO forces, U.S. general Christopher Cavoli.