Lula or Bolsonaro? Brazilians vote in tense presidential election

"I have to take down Bolsonaro," she said, citing his "homophobia" and his stance over Brazil's 1964-85 military dictatorship, which Bolsonaro has long supported.

Beloved by his fans, Lula is also loathed by many Brazilians for his graft conviction. Bolsonaro often refers to him as "the inmate." The leftist was jailed during the last election, serving time for a conviction later overturned by the Supreme Court, allowing him to face his rival Bolsonaro this year.

Voting in São Bernardo do Campo, Lula acknowledged the dramatic turnaround in his fortunes after a conviction that he says was politically motivated.

"It's an important day for me," he said. "Four years ago I couldn't vote because I was the victim of a lie ... I want to try to help my country to return to normal."

Bolsonaro voted in Rio, and said he expected to win the election in Sunday's first round, despite his poor showing in surveys. The former army captain does not trust the pollsters, saying their results do not correspond with the support at his campaign events.

"If we have clean elections, we will win today with at least 60% of the votes," Bolsonaro said in a social media video. "All the evidence we have is favourable to us."