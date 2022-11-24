    বাংলা

    'Pro-Russia' hackers down EU Parliament website for hours

    The parliament's website was up again after the institution had reported the outage

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Nov 2022, 07:19 PM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2022, 07:19 PM

    The European Parliament's website was unavailable for several hours on Wednesday due to a denial-of-service attack by "Pro-Kremlin" hackers, after its lawmakers designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, the institute's president said. 

    The parliament's website was up again shortly after 1700 GMT, around two hours after the institution had reported the outage. 

    "The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in a tweet shortly after the website went down. 

    "This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: SlavaUkraini (glory to Ukraine)", she said. 

    The outage was caused by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, which works by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated bid by so-called "hacktivists" to knock them offline. 

    These attacks usually don't cause much damage. 

    A spokesperson for the parliament did not immediately respond to questions regarding any damage. 

    Earlier on Wednesday, lawmakers voted to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow's military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violated international law. 

    The move is largely symbolic, as the European Union does not have a legal framework in place to back it up. At the same time, the bloc has already imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rescuers work at the site of a maternity ward of a hospital destroyed by a Russian missile attack, as their attack on Ukraine continues, in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine November 23, 2022.
    Russian strikes force Ukraine to shut power plants
    Blackouts force shutdown of reactors at Ukraine's Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the south and the Rivne and Khmelnitskyi plants in the west
    A 3D-printed oil pump jack is placed on dollar banknotes in this illustration picture, Apr 14, 2020.
    G7 looking at Russian oil price cap of $65-70 per barrel: EU diplomat
    Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries were discussing the proposal with the aim of reaching a common position
    European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson arrives at the G7 interior ministers meeting session at Eberbach monastery, Eltville, Germany, November 18, 2022.
    EU sets out Mediterranean migrant plan
    The majority of migrants depart from Libya and Tunisia and come primarily from Egypt, Tunisia and Bangladesh
    British schoolgirl who joined IS likely trafficking victim, court told
    IS bride Shamima likely trafficking victim: lawyers
    She was stripped of her British citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher