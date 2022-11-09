At 97, Malaysia's Mahathir vows one final fight against graft-tainted govt

"We don't agree that any one person should, even before the results come in, claim that he is the candidate for prime minister," Mahathir said.

Anwar in an interview with Reuters last week ruled out working with Mahathir and other coalitions, citing "fundamental differences."

The pair's rivalry has dominated Malaysian politics for decades, after Mahathir as premier sacked and jailed his then-deputy Anwar in 1998, accusing him of sodomy and corruption.

Anwar was released in 2004, rising to become opposition leader, but was re-imprisoned in 2015 on another sodomy charge, and has consistently said that all the accusations against him were politically motivated. He was pardoned in 2018 after the election win that removed UMNO from power for the first time in Malaysia's post-colonial history.

LAST ELECTION?

In what is likely to be his final election, Mahathir does not see his age as a hindrance in winning the support of first-time voters - the youngest of whom, at 18, are nearly eight decades his junior.

“I feel that the youth of today are much more mature than the youth of the past... I think they will look not just at age, but also at capability," Mahathir said.

Mahathir's alliance is not a major player and is not expected to win a significant number of seats.

Nevertheless, he was "reasonably confident" that his alliance could still come out tops, and purge the government of corruption, implement business-friendly policies, and restore the nation's standing as an ‘Asian Tiger’ economy.

The nonagenarian said he had no desire to be prime minister but would do so if asked to serve again.

Mahathir, who is running against four other candidates in his island constituency, Langkawi, said he would retire if he lost.

"I don’t see myself being active in politics until I’m 100 years old," he said. "The most important thing is to transfer my experience to the younger leaders of the party."