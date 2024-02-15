    বাংলা

    Indonesians wake to new presumed president Prabowo

    The veteran politician with a hardline military past had an insurmountable lead over rivals, ex-governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who trailed at least 33 points behind

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Feb 2024, 03:10 AM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2024, 03:10 AM

    After months of uncertainty, Indonesians on Thursday woke to a new presumed president, ex-special forces commander Prabowo Subianto, who appeared in unofficial counts to comfortably win the hotly contested election in a single round.

    The 72-year-old defence minister declared before jubilant supporters late on Wednesday that it was a "victory for all Indonesians."

    Quick ballot counts by independent pollsters showed he won nearly 60% of votes, surpassing pre-election projections of a slim majority. Such counts have proven accurate in past votes.

    The veteran politician with a hardline military past had an insurmountable lead over rivals, ex-governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who trailed at least 33 points behind.

    The national election agency is expected to announce official results by March 20.

    "His apparent one-round victory should remove uncertainty over who will lead the next administration," said Barclays economist Brian Tan. "He appears to be the outgoing President Joko Widodo's choice of successor and has promised policy continuity, which should provide some reassurance to investors."

    Jokowi, as the popular incumbent is known, did not explicitly endorse any candidate, but Prabowo's running mate is the president's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is set to be the youngest vice-president in Indonesia's history.

    The pair have pledged to continue Jokowi's efforts to position the resource-rich G20 economy as an electric-vehicle hub, extend a massive infrastructure and social assistance push, and create millions of jobs.

    Second-place rival Anies, ex-governor of Jakarta who got 25% of the vote, said his team would wait for the official results and respect the people's decision.

    Both Anies' and Ganjar's teams earlier said they were probing allegations of "systematic and massive fraud", but did not provide evidence.

    Analysts have said there were no signs of electoral fraud.

    But the days leading up to the vote were marred by protests against Jokowi, criticised over political interference after he made highly publicised appearances with Prabowo, and after a last-minute court ruling tweaked eligibility criteria, enabling his son to join the leading ticket.

    Jokowi's allies have denied he meddled.

    The world's biggest single-day election saw nearly 259,000 candidates vie for 20,600 posts across the archipelago.

    In the legislative contest, parties backing Prabowo had about 42% of votes, while an alliance behind Anies had 27%, suggesting a Prabowo government could have strong parliamentary backing.

    If confirmed, the new president will take office in October.

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman votes at a polling station during the general election in South Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, February 14, 2024.
    Unofficial Indonesia election vote count shows early Prabowo lead
    Rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo had 23.5% and 16.7% respectively, according to independent pollster Indikator Politik
    Indonesia's Defence Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures during his campaign rally at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia, Feb 9, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    Indonesia presidential hopeful Prabowo seen getting majority votes: survey
    Prabowo is projected to gain 51.9% votes, based on a survey of 1,220 respondents by Lembaga Survei Indonesia
    Supporters react as they wait for Indonesia's Defence Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, at his campaign rally in Jakarta, Indonesia Feb 10, 2024.
    Major rallies held in Indonesia as poll campaign draws to close
    Candidates will enter a cooling off period from Sunday to election day on Wednesday, where three contestants are running to succeed the hugely popular President Joko Widodo
    Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo cements lead in the poll
    Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo cements lead in poll
    A poll by Indikator Politik Indonesia shows that Prabowo, who is running with President Joko Widodo's 36-year-old son, would secure 46.7% of the vote

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps