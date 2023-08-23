    বাংলা

    Thailand's jailed ex-PM Thaksin hospitalised after return from exile: police

    Corrections department officials had on Tuesday said Thaksin had pre-existing issues with his heart, lungs and spine and blood pressure, and he would be monitored closely

    Reuters
    Published : 23 August 2023, 02:32 AM
    Updated : 23 August 2023, 02:32 AM

    Thailand's jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to a police hospital overnight after suffering a health problem on his first day of detention following his return from years of exile, police said on Wednesday.

    The status of the health of 74-year-old Thaksin was not immediately clear.

    Corrections department officials had on Tuesday said Thaksin had pre-existing issues with his heart, lungs and spine and blood pressure, and he would be monitored closely.

    "The prison has assessed the situation and saw that it lacks doctors and medical equipment that can take care of the patient so he was sent to the police hospital," Assistant National Police Chief Lieutenant General Prachuab Wongsuk told Reuters.

    Prachuab did not specify the health problem.

    The Supreme Court confirmed on Tuesday Thaksin would have to serve eight years in prison after convictions for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is expected to be arrested upon his return as he ends almost two decades of self-imposed exile, gestures while flanked by his son Panthongtae Shinawatra and daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand August 22, 2023.
    Thaksin returns to jail from 17 years in self-exile
    His return has prompted widespread speculation that Pheu Thai's alliance is part of a behind-the-scenes deal to allow him to come back safely
    Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, attends a birthday celebration held by red shirt supporters, a day ahead of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, coming home from self-exile, at the party headquarter in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 21, 2023. REUTERS
    Thailand's Pheu Thai joins military rivals in bid to form govt
    The party unveils an 11-party alliance that includes some military-linked rivals that will try to form a coalition government this week
    Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra looks on as he speaks to Reuters during an interview in Singapore Feb 23, 2016.
    Thai ex-PM Thaksin to return from exile
    Thaksin had previously planned to return on Aug 10 but postponed, citing the need for a medical checkup
    Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra looks on as he speaks to Reuters during an interview in Singapore Feb 23, 2016.
    Ex-PM Thaksin plans to return to Thailand in Aug: daughter
    The country’s self-exiled former prime minister faces a potential jail term amid a prolonged political crisis following a May general election

    Opinion

    The frustrations of an uncertain board year
    How money is shaping a new space race
    Success of Women's World Cup can't hide financial gap with men
    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford