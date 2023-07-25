Parliamentary vote to select Thailand PM postponed

The speaker of Thailand's parliament postponed on Tuesday a vote for the next prime minister by the two houses of the legislature, as a political deadlock drags on more than two months after a May general election.

The vote was scheduled for Thursday following two unsuccessful attempts by the leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, to become prime minister. Pita faced tough resistance from conservative opponents and appointed senators because of his party's liberal agenda.

"There won't be a meeting on Jul 27," house speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha told reporters at parliament. "I will inform when the next meeting will be held."