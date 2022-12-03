Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Indonesia's West Java

The quake has no tsunami potential, the agency said. It was felt in capital Jakarta, around 200 km from the epicentre.

One person was injured and four houses were damaged in the town of Garut, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB).

Some residents of other towns and cities in West Java said on social media they felt the quake strongly. A Reuters witness in Bandung, the capital of West Java province, said guests of a hotel ran out of the building but had since returned inside.

Last month a shallow quake of 5.6 magnitude hit West Java's Cianjur, killing more than 300.