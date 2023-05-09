Thai household debt in election focus as millions in 'endless struggle'

Kavita Wongyakasem runs a small business in Bangkok, owns a two-storey house on the outskirts of the Thai capital, drives a pick-up truck, and sends her two daughters to good schools.

But every day is a desperate struggle to find the money to keep her household afloat, said the 48-year-old, whose business provides services for a big energy company.

"I think about it every minute," said Kavita, breaking into tears as she spoke.

The sole breadwinner of a family of five is about 8 million baht ($236,000) in debt and has no cash savings.

"Some days I just can't face the morning. I don't want to wake up to the reality that we don't have any money."

Thailand has among the highest household debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratios in Asia - behind only South Korea and Hong Kong, according to a Bank for International Settlements ranking - and millions of people, one in every three Thais, are trapped in debt.

The problem has become a key issue in a May 14 general election and all major parties have promised wage increases or debt moratoriums, along with guarantee-free loans and handouts.