    বাংলা

    Thai household debt in election focus as millions in 'endless struggle'

    Thailand has among the highest household debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratios in Asia - behind only South Korea and Hong Kong

    Reuters
    Published : 9 May 2023, 02:30 AM
    Updated : 9 May 2023, 02:30 AM

    Kavita Wongyakasem runs a small business in Bangkok, owns a two-storey house on the outskirts of the Thai capital, drives a pick-up truck, and sends her two daughters to good schools.

    But every day is a desperate struggle to find the money to keep her household afloat, said the 48-year-old, whose business provides services for a big energy company.

    "I think about it every minute," said Kavita, breaking into tears as she spoke.

    The sole breadwinner of a family of five is about 8 million baht ($236,000) in debt and has no cash savings.

    "Some days I just can't face the morning. I don't want to wake up to the reality that we don't have any money."

    Thailand has among the highest household debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratios in Asia - behind only South Korea and Hong Kong, according to a Bank for International Settlements ranking - and millions of people, one in every three Thais, are trapped in debt.

    The problem has become a key issue in a May 14 general election and all major parties have promised wage increases or debt moratoriums, along with guarantee-free loans and handouts.

    Pita Limjaroenrat, the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition Move Forward party, which has proposed annual minimum wage revisions, said he would look to fix Thailand's long-standing inequality problem.

    "If you do the maths, it's about 1% at the top and the 99% at the bottom," said Pita, who has seen a late surge in popularity.

    "Once you're in debt, it's very hard for you to move up the ladder."

    Thailand's central bank is worried. In February, it said that household debt levels should be brought down from 86.9% of GDP at the end of 2022 to below 80% to help reduce financial risks.

    Political parties' extravagant election promises could increase the macro-economic risks posed by debt, analysts say.

    Excluding overlapping policies, poll promises by nine major parties analysed in February could amount to 3.14 trillion baht ($92.52 billion), only slightly less than the annual budget of 3.18 trillion baht, the Thailand Development Research Institute think-tank estimated.

    The election is building up to be another battle between parties aligned with the military-backed establishment and the populist opposition. Whoever wins will have to contend with the gnawing debt problem.

    "High household debt rate means that it won't be easy to lay out future policies to stimulate consumption because people are busy paying debts and asking the bank for loans," said Thanavath Phonvichai, president of University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

    'NO WARNING'

    The debt burden starts early for many Thais and can last a lifetime.

    Some 58% of people aged 25 to 29 are in debt, and a quarter of people over 60 have outstanding loans, averaging more than 400,000 baht ($12,000), central bank data shows.

    In all, about 30% of those with credit cards or personal loans have a combined debt of 10-25 times their income, double that of international standards, according to the bank.

    Although a sticky issue for years, the problem has become worse since the COVID-19 pandemic that nearly doubled the number of bad debt accounts to 10 million, according to the central bank.

    The pandemic didn't ravage Thailand's 71 million people as much as it did those in some other countries but it hammered the heavily tourism-dependent economy and hit incomes.

    "There was no warning," said Achin Chunglog, president of a nationwide group of volunteers that helps people struggling with debt.

    "It's like we were walking and then suddenly a wind came in and swept us off a cliff."

    An April survey of 1,300 respondents with a monthly salary of up to 15,000 baht ($442) by the UTCC found that their debt levels were the highest since 2010.

    In the rural hinterland, 90% of farm households have outstanding loans, according to a March study that described a "vicious cycle of debt".

    Kavita said her income dropped during the pandemic but expenses rose as she scrambled to keep her staff of about 20 safe from the virus.

    To pay salaries and keep her home running, she said she was forced to borrow from outside the banking system.

    One recent evening, watching politicians on a televised debate, Kavita said the handouts offered by political parties sounded good but would do little to help those heavily in debt.

    "I can't die," Kavita said, referring to a law that the assets of a deceased person go to creditors to pay off debts.

    "It's an endless struggle."

    RELATED STORIES
    Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, a suspect in over a dozen murders, is escorted by police officers at a police station in Bangkok, Thailand, April 26, 2023.
    Thailand widens probe into woman suspected of murders using cyanide
    Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, 36, was charged with premeditated murder of one victim, while the other deaths were still under investigation
    A bank employee gather US dollar notes at a Kasikornbank in Bangkok, Thailand, January 26, 2023.
    Debt crunch looms for weaker economies
    Many weaker economies navigated the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine with financing aid from multilateral and bilateral lenders
    The World Bank logo is seen at the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, US, April 13, 2023.
    WB Chief Economist Gill calls for new ways to address 'debt crisis'
    Rising interest rates in the US and other advanced economies would keep money flowing out of emerging markets for some time, and that would result in "more train wrecks," Gill says
    Daniel Bian, a Chinese potential property buyer from Shanghai, visits a luxury condominium in Bangkok, Thailand, April 20, 2023.
    Chinese scour Thailand for homes, looking to offset risks after pandemic
    Many Chinese are eager to invest in a residence overseas, keen for a safety net in case of a disease outbreak, and to hedge against economic risks at home

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps