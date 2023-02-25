Marcos seeks unity as Philippines marks 'people power' anniversary

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr called for reconciliation and unity on Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation marked the 37th anniversary of the "people power" revolution that toppled his dictator father.

Marcos, who was 28 years old when a helicopter whisked his family from the presidential palace in 1986, said he was one with the nation "in remembering those times of tribulation and how we came out of them united and stronger as a nation."

Marcos, 65, clinched a landslide victory in last year's presidential election on a simple message of unity. Despite its fall from grace, his family returned from exile in the 1990s and has remained a powerful force in local politics.