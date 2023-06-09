Indonesia's parliament approves $1bn budget top-up for new capital

"Therefore, in June (2024) the president can live there," he told a hearing with the government's senior ministers.

Indonesia is pushing to complete by mid 2024 the capital's main administrative offices, including the presidential palace and key ministerial buildings, with at least 16,000 civil servants, military and police due to move there next year.

President Joko Widodo has pledged that only 20% of the total project's cost of $32 billion will come from the government's pocket with the rest from the private sector.