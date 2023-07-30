    বাংলা

    At least 9 killed as firecrackers explode at warehouse in Thailand

    About 115 people were injured and sent to hospital, the governor of Narathiwat province said, adding that 106 of them had returned home

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2023, 04:56 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 04:56 AM

    At least nine people were killed and more than 100 others injured when firecrackers kept in a warehouse exploded in southern Thailand on Saturday, officials said.

    The firecrackers exploded and set off a fire at the unauthorised warehouse at the Muno market in Su-ngai Kolok district in the southern province of Narathiwat bordering Malaysia, Narathiwat's governor Sanan Phongaksorn said.

    "There are nine deaths now, but there may be more as unidentified human remains have been found," he said.

    About 115 people were injured and sent to hospital, Sanan said, adding that 106 of them had returned home.

    More than 200 houses surrounding the warehouse were damaged by the explosion, affecting 365 people, with around 20 to 30 families staying at a shelter, Sanan said.

    "The fire is under control and police will investigate the cause thoroughly again," he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of the Philippine Coast Guard remove a fallen tree from a road following the onslaught of Typhoon Doksuri in Buguey, Cagayan province, Philippines, July 26, 2023.
    Powerful typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines, threatens Taiwan and China
    Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China on Friday, the second typhoon to land in under two weeks after Talim slammed into Guangdong on July 17
    A Greek Orthodox priest covers his face to protect from smoke as firefighters, volunteers and police officers prepare to tackle a wildfire approaching the village of Masari, on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Jul 24, 2023.
    Wildfires bring death and destruction to Mediterranean
    In Algeria, at least 34 people have died. In Croatia, flames came within 12 km of the medieval town of Dubrovnik
    A view shows a grain warehouse destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of an agricultural company in Odesa region, Ukraine Jul 21, 2023.
    Russia hits grain terminals in southern Ukraine
    The attacks appeared less intense than on the three previous nights, the governor of Odesa region said
    A man watches the waves at the seaside as Typhoon Talim approaches, in Hong Kong, China, Jul 17, 2023.
    Typhoon Talim leaves behind crushed vehicles, beached whale in southern China
    The storm is expected to weaken further and dissipate as it moves northwesterly into northern Vietnam later on Tuesday

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan