At least 9 killed as firecrackers explode at warehouse in Thailand

At least nine people were killed and more than 100 others injured when firecrackers kept in a warehouse exploded in southern Thailand on Saturday, officials said.

The firecrackers exploded and set off a fire at the unauthorised warehouse at the Muno market in Su-ngai Kolok district in the southern province of Narathiwat bordering Malaysia, Narathiwat's governor Sanan Phongaksorn said.

"There are nine deaths now, but there may be more as unidentified human remains have been found," he said.