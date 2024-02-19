    বাংলা

    Thailand's paroled former PM Thaksin meets prosecutor on royal insult case

    The meeting relates to a case brought against Thaksin in 2016 that has yet to advance

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Feb 2024, 04:03 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2024, 04:03 AM

    Thailand's newly paroled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has met with a prosecutor over a royal insult complaint stemming from a 2015 interview he gave, the attorney general's office said on Monday.

    The meeting relates to a case brought against Thaksin in 2016 that has yet to advance, in which authorities are now considering new evidence.

    A spokesperson for the office on Monday said more investigations were needed into the complaint against Thaksin.

    The influential billionaire was released on parole on Sunday after six months in detention, his first day of freedom in his homeland 15 years after fleeing in the wake of his overthrow in a military coup.

    Thailand's best-known and most polarising premier, Thaksin has loomed large over politics during the years spent mostly in self-imposed exile to avoid jail for abuse of power, charges he maintained were cooked up by the country's old guard to keep him at bay.

    Thaksin made a dramatic return in August and was transferred to a hospital on his first night in prison. His eight-year sentence for abuse of power and conflicts of interest was commuted to one year by the king and he was eligible for early release due to his age and health.

    In a video in local media on Monday, Thaksin was seen at the prosecutor's office in a wheelchair and wearing a surgical mask.

    He left hospital on parole before dawn on Sunday and was seen in a vehicle with a neck brace and his arm in a heavily-padded sling. It is unclear what health issues Thaksin is suffering from and details have not been disclosed.

    The complaint concerns a 2015 interview he gave while in South Korea and was filed by a junta that ran Thailand after the military overthrew a government led by Thaksin's sister. Thaksin has repeatedly pledged loyalty to the monarchy.

    Insulting the crown is a serious offence and a major slur in Thailand, where the constitution states the king must be held in a position of "revered worship". The lese-majeste law is among the world's strictest, with each perceived offence punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra sits next to his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as they leave a police hospital after being granted parole, in Bangkok, Thailand, February 18, 2024.
    Thailand's billionaire ex-PM Thaksin freed on parole
    The influential billionaire was freed from hospital detention six months into a sentence for abuse of power and conflicts of interest
    Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, walks at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand after he returned from exile Aug 22, 2023.
    Jailed ex-Thai premier Thaksin to be released on Sunday: PM
    The billionaire political heavyweight has been in detention since August, after making a dramatic homecoming from 15 years in self-exile overseas
    A view of the city amid air pollution during sunrise in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 15, 2024.
    Thailand warns of high pollution in capital
    The authorities order government employees in the capital to work from home for the next two days and urge others to do the same
    Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is expected to be arrested upon his return as he ends almost two decades of self-imposed exile, waves at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand August 22, 2023.
    Jailed former Thai leader Thaksin granted parole, PM says
    He was on a list of 930 prisoners who were considered elderly or ill and approved for parole

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps