Thailand's paroled former PM Thaksin meets prosecutor on royal insult case

Thailand's newly paroled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has met with a prosecutor over a royal insult complaint stemming from a 2015 interview he gave, the attorney general's office said on Monday.

The meeting relates to a case brought against Thaksin in 2016 that has yet to advance, in which authorities are now considering new evidence.

A spokesperson for the office on Monday said more investigations were needed into the complaint against Thaksin.

The influential billionaire was released on parole on Sunday after six months in detention, his first day of freedom in his homeland 15 years after fleeing in the wake of his overthrow in a military coup.

Thailand's best-known and most polarising premier, Thaksin has loomed large over politics during the years spent mostly in self-imposed exile to avoid jail for abuse of power, charges he maintained were cooked up by the country's old guard to keep him at bay.