    বাংলা

    Thai police conclude probe into serial 'cyanide killer'

    Police say between 2015 until 2023, the killer, a woman, killed 14 people in eight provinces by mixing cyanide into their food

    Reuters
    Published : 30 June 2023, 07:37 AM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 07:37 AM

    Police have concluded their investigation into Thailand's "cyanide killer", a woman accused of the murder of at least 14 people in what authorities are calling the country's worst ever serial killer.

    Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, 36, was arrested in April after families of numerous alleged victims came forward. Police say between 2015 until 2023, she killed 14 people in eight provinces by mixing cyanide into their food.

    Most of the victims were people to whom Sararat owed money, while others were people she stole from, police said, adding that one of her poisoning targets survived. Cyanide is a rapid-acting deadly chemical which interferes with the body's ability to use oxygen.

    Sararat has denied murder but has confessed to using cyanide, according to police.

    Deputy police chief Surachate Hakparn called the case "historic" and said it would be forwarded to prosecutors later on Friday.

    "Thailand has had serial killers before, but the number of deaths was not this high," he told a press conference.

    Sararat faces 80 charges including cyanide poisoning, forgery, theft and premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty, said Surachate, adding there would now be tighter regulations on access to cyanide.

    RELATED STORIES
    Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, arrives to report for duty at the Thai Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Jun 27, 2023. REUTERS
    First Thai parliament meeting after election set for Jul 3
    A royal decree publishing the meeting sets a motion for the formation of a new government, following the general election in May
    Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat arrives with coalition party leaders ahead of a press conference following a meeting with coalition partners in Bangkok, Thailand, May 18, 2023.
    1st Thai parliament meeting after May election set for Jul 3
    The decree sets a motion for the formation of a new government following the general election
    Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes, during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 1, 2023.
    Thais host Myanmar junta official for talks
    Thailand's foreign minister said Myanmar's crisis was sending refugees across their common border and hit trade hard
    Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai gestures during a news conference on the US State Department's annual human trafficking report at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 1, 2016.
    Key ASEAN members skip Thai-hosted Myanmar talks
    Only Cambodia has so far officially confirmed it intends to attend the planned talks

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps