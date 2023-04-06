    বাংলা

    Thousands flee into Thailand after fighting between Myanmar military, rebels

    The fighting between the Myanmar military and armed ethnic rebels has forced about 5,000 people to flee across the country's border into Thailand this week

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2023, 08:38 AM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 08:38 AM

    Fierce fighting between the Myanmar military and armed ethnic rebels has forced about 5,000 people to flee across the country's border into Thailand this week, officials and media said on Thursday.

    The clashes broke out when rebels in the southern Karen state attacked a military border guard outpost, according to reports in Thailand's Khaosod English newspaper and BBC Burmese.

    Myanmar's military government, which overthrew an elected government in a 2021 coup, is grappling with armed insurgencies in large areas of the country and has faced global condemnation for its lethal crackdown on dissent and pro-democracy movements.

    About 5,000 people, many of them women and children, had crossed into Thailand's Tak province, and taken refuge in temporary shelters set up by local residents, according to Thai officials and an aid worker.

    "Many people crossed the border since yesterday and some are still also waiting on the Myanmar side to cross. People don't have enough drinking water or any toilets for now," a charity worker, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

    Thailand said its air force was monitoring the situation and was "ready to send patrol flights if Thai airspace is violated".

    "The Thai-Myanmar border command centre in Tak province is working together with relevant agencies to provide safety and give assistance in accordance with humanitarian principles to all those who fled the fighting in Myanmar," the provincial government said in a statement on Thursday.

    A Myanmar junta spokesperson did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

    Fighting has raged in many rural areas across Myanmar, and rights groups accuse the military of targeting civilians in air strikes and ground operations. Last week, at least eight civilians, including children, were killed in an air strike on a village in northwest Myanmar.

    Myanmar's military rulers say they are fighting "terrorists" and deny they are targeting civilians.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya refugees walk on a road, to provide data to NGOs, after they landed on the shores of Indonesia's Aceh province, at a camp in Ladong, Aceh province, Indonesia, Jan 11, 2023.
    Over 180 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia
    A spokesperson for the local police confirms that the refugees have arrived in East Aceh district and are ‘all in healthy condition’
    Rohingya refugees rescued by fishermen are seen on a boat behind a patrol boat near the coast of Seunuddon beach in North Aceh, Indonesia, Jun 24, 2020.
    Boat carrying 50 Rohingya lands in Indonesia
    It is the latest in a wave of landings as hundreds flee desperate conditions in Cox’s Bazar refugee camps
    Rohingya refugees walk on a road, to provide data to NGOs, after they landed on the shores of Indonesia's Aceh province, at a camp in Ladong, Aceh province, Indonesia, January 11, 2023.
    UN seeks $876m for Rohingya refugees
    More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh that make up the world's largest refugee settlement
    A view of a damaged house that was affected by a landslide in Natuna, Riau islands province, Indonesia, March 6, 2023, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    Indonesia rescuers await reinforcements in hunt for landslide survivors
    The landslide on Monday followed six days of torrential rain and buried houses on a village on the island of Searasan in the Natuna region

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain