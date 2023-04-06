Thousands flee into Thailand after fighting between Myanmar military, rebels

Fierce fighting between the Myanmar military and armed ethnic rebels has forced about 5,000 people to flee across the country's border into Thailand this week, officials and media said on Thursday.

The clashes broke out when rebels in the southern Karen state attacked a military border guard outpost, according to reports in Thailand's Khaosod English newspaper and BBC Burmese.

Myanmar's military government, which overthrew an elected government in a 2021 coup, is grappling with armed insurgencies in large areas of the country and has faced global condemnation for its lethal crackdown on dissent and pro-democracy movements.