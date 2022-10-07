Thailand killer: police depict a man stressed by job loss, money and family troubles

No clear motive had been established yet for the rampage on Thursday.

But police said their preliminary investigation indicated Panya Khamrap was deeply troubled by marital and money problems following his suspension from police duty in January, after he admitted to using two types of methamphetamine.

"He wanted to vent. We learnt from his mother that on the day of the incident he was quarrelling with his wife," local police chief Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya told Reuters.

"He may have wanted to do something bad."

Colleagues in the local police force said he was sometimes bad-tempered and violent while he worked there.

Police said Panya, 34, was agitated as he entered the daycare centre on Thursday, armed with a handgun and a large curved knife.

Witnesses described how he went on a two-hour rampage, slashing to death 22 children aged 2-5 as they took an afternoon nap, shooting bystanders and driving at people in his vehicle.