Former PM Thaksin plans to return to Thailand in Aug: daughter

Thailand's self-exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra plans to return to the country on Aug 10, his daughter said on Wednesday, facing a potential jail term amid a prolonged political crisis following a May general election.

"Dad is returning on Aug 10 at Don Muang Airport," Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a social media post, referring to an airport in the capital Bangkok. "This decision to come home is something that dad has seriously spoken about since the beginning of 2022."

Thaksin, 74, and the Pheu Thai party backed by his billionaire family remain popular among Thailand's working and rural masses, coming in second in the May 14 poll. Pheu Thai is trying to form a government and is expected to nominate a candidate for prime minister in the coming days.