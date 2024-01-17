    বাংলা

    Malaysia to review migrant labour deals to stamp out exploitation

    Since last year, thousands of migrants, mostly from Bangladesh and Nepal, have been left in limbo after arriving in the country

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Jan 2024, 05:01 AM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2024, 05:01 AM

    Malaysia will review bilateral agreements with 15 nations from which it sources labourers in a bid to address exploitative practices and manpower imbalances that have left thousands of migrant workers stranded without jobs, officials said.

    Since last year, thousands of migrants, mostly from Bangladesh and Nepal, have been left in limbo after arriving in Malaysia, where they were told that jobs promised to them in exchange for steep recruitment fees were no longer available.

    The plight of the migrants coincided with concerns over workplace abuses in Malaysia, with several companies facing US bans over the use of forced labour in recent years. Many labourers said they had not been paid any wages.

    Speaking to reporters late on Tuesday, the labour and home affairs ministers said the distribution of labourers was uneven across the economy, prompting a need to review the bilateral agreements.

    They said Malaysia still had a shortage of workers in the agriculture and plantations sector, while quotas have been exceeded in other industries.

    "We will revisit the agreements looking at various elements including fees, costs, contract conditions, health and so on," Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, adding that the government would allow the transfer of worker quotas across sectors.

    Workers from Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nepal account for over 70% of Malaysia's migrant labour, with the remainder coming from countries including India, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Thailand.

    Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said authorities had completed investigations into five firms involved in hiring hundreds of workers who later found themselves without jobs.

    He said employers who hired such workers must pay them wages even though they do not have jobs, adding that companies and individuals who violate the law will be barred from hiring migrant labourers.

    Sim said 751 Bangladesh migrant workers had filed cases with the labour department to claim unpaid wages, involving a total of 2.2 million ringgit ($467,687).

    RELATED STORIES
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, US, Sept 4, 2018.
    IMF clears first review of Bangladesh's $4.7bn bailout
    Rising living costs have sparked protests in recent months as Hasina's government struggles to pay for costly energy imports
    Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim tables the 2024 Malaysia's budget at the Malaysian parliament, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct 13, 2023. Famer Roheni/Department of Information Malaysia/ Handout via
    Malaysia PM makes multiple changes in cabinet reshuffle
    Anwar Ibrahim has seen a dip in public opinion polls in recent months, amid concerns over the economy and inflation
    Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur
    Bangladeshi victims in Malaysia warehouse collapse identified
    Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has contacted the families of the victims to send the bodies back to the country
    A shopkeeper wearing a mask waits for customers at a hijab shop, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar 6, 2020.
    EU court rules hijab can be banned at work
    The hijab, the traditional head scarf worn around the head and shoulders, has been a divisive issue across Europe for years

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024