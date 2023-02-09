Indonesia drafts law enabling media to receive payments from digital platforms for content

Indonesia is drafting a regulation allowing media outlets to receive payments from digital platforms or aggregators that carry their content, its Press Council said on Thursday.

The new law is expected to level the playing field between media and tech firms in terms of providing content and generating profit, said Arif Zulkifli, a member of Indonesia's Press Council.

The law, proposed two years ago, was inspired by similar legislation in Germany and Australia, and is expected to be issued as a presidential regulation within a month.