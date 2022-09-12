Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib needs 'proper' medical care, says daughter

On Sept 4, Najib was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur for what an aide described as routine medical checks, but was able to attend a court hearing the next day.

His daughter, Nooryana Najwa, alleged in a social media post on Monday that doctors who saw Najib again on Sept. 10 prescribed a change in medication and discharged him back to the Kajang prison complex where he is serving his sentence.

Najib's request to remain under observation at the hospital was denied, she said. She did not specify whether his request was rejected by the Prison Department or the hospital.

"On humanitarian grounds, our family pleads with the prison authority, the hospital and (the) government to do the right thing and allow for dad to receive proper medical care and observation," Nooryana said.