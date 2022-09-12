    বাংলা

    Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib needs 'proper' medical care, says daughter

    Nooryana Najwa, alleged that Najib's request to remain under observation at the hospital was denied

    Published : 12 Sept 2022, 09:59 AM
    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's daughter on Monday called for "proper" medical care for her jailed father, three weeks into a 12-year sentence he is serving for corruption.

    Malaysia's top court on Aug. 23 rejected an appeal by Najib, 69, to set aside his conviction on graft and money laundering charges in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

    Najib, who has also been fined nearly $50 million, has consistently denied wrongdoing and has applied for a royal pardon. He remains on trial in four other cases, all of which carry jail terms and heavy financial penalties.

    On Sept 4, Najib was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur for what an aide described as routine medical checks, but was able to attend a court hearing the next day.

    His daughter, Nooryana Najwa, alleged in a social media post on Monday that doctors who saw Najib again on Sept. 10 prescribed a change in medication and discharged him back to the Kajang prison complex where he is serving his sentence.

    Najib's request to remain under observation at the hospital was denied, she said. She did not specify whether his request was rejected by the Prison Department or the hospital.

    "On humanitarian grounds, our family pleads with the prison authority, the hospital and (the) government to do the right thing and allow for dad to receive proper medical care and observation," Nooryana said.

    She added the ex-premier's blood pressure is "dangerously high" and that he has developed new stomach ulcers, a medical issue that she said has been recurring for more than 15 years.

    The hospital and the Prison Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Media reported that Najib was in court on Monday morning for another corruption trial and will be taken to hospital in the afternoon.

