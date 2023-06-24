First Thai parliament meeting after May election set for July 3

The country's election commission on Monday certified the winners of all 500 seats of the lower house which must convene within early July to elect a speaker and two deputies. The speaker will then call for a joint session of parliament between the elected lower house and the appointed senate to vote on a new prime minister.

The progressive Move Forward party pulled off a stunning victory in the May 14 ballot, closely followed by the populist Pheu Thai party, thrashing conservative rivals allied with the royalist military after nine years of government led or backed by the army.

An eight-party alliance made up of the opposition is expected to back Move Forward's Harvard-educated leader Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister and form a coalition government, likely within the next month.