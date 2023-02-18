Myanmar parallel government asks US for more sanctions, funding for anti-junta forces

"We still need to get and to put the sanctions more and more, because (they're) not enough yet," Zin Mar Aung said at a new office the NUG officially opened this week.

She called for financial sanctions on the state-owned Myanmar Oil and Gas Corporation that would cut off a major source of foreign currency for the junta and reduce the military’s access to aviation fuel to conduct airstrikes that have led to allegations of targeting civilians.

Washington last month sanctioned some officials working for the state energy company, but not the company itself. Those sanctions are "alarming them, but it's not helpful yet," she said.

The State Department did not immediately respond to questions about Zin Mar Aung's comments.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, in a meeting with Zin Mar Aung on Tuesday, reiterated US condemnation of the junta and outlined US efforts "to promote accountability for the regime’s atrocities and to increase pressure on the regime to pursue a just and peaceful end to the crisis," the department said earlier this week.