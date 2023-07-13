Judgement day for Thailand's embattled Pita as parliament votes on PM

Thailand's prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat was braced for a critical test of his political clout on Thursday, as parliament convenes for a high-stakes vote on the premiership that could test the unity of his eight-party alliance.

The 42-year-old leader of surprise election winners Move Forward is expected to be the only candidate in Thursday's vote, but he faces a big challenge in securing the required backing of more than half of 750-member bicameral parliament.

The liberal Move Forward and its alliance partner, Pheu Thai, thrashed conservative pro-military parties in the May 14 election, seen widely as a resounding rejection of nearly a decade of government led or backed by the royalist military.

But Pita's determination to pursue Move Forward's progressive, anti-establishment agenda puts him at odds with a powerful nexus of conservatives and old money families that have loomed large over Thai politics for decades, and will be almost certain to try to thwart him in Thursday's vote.

Pita has had a bumpy ride and was dealt a major blow on the eve of the vote when two legal complaints against him gained momentum, prompting hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators to gather in Bangkok to warn of moves afoot to keep Move Forward from power.