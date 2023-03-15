Some cash in on land boom near Indonesia's new capital, others despondent

As plans by Indonesia's president to build a new $32 billion capital city on Borneo island slowly start to take shape, the once sleepy settlement of Sukaraja is being rapidly transformed.

Headman Rizki Maulana Perwira Atmadja, 38, said land prices around his village - 10 km (6 miles) from where a presidential palace is being built - had jumped four-fold. Some farmers had "suddenly bought a new car" after selling part of their palm or rubber plantations, he said.

His own business, a guest house and a cafe in front of palm trees, has also thrived with an influx of workers, Rizki said. He has rented out rooms for constructions workers while nearby, several homes have been turned into shops.

Four years after President Joko Widodo announced plans for a new capital, a site spanning nearly 260,000 hectares (642,474 acres) named Nusantara, construction is picking up pace in its central area. While some may be cashing in, others fear the transformation.

Yati Dahlia, 32, of the area's indigenous Balik tribe, has been trying to purchase land somewhere nearby, knowing her current home is located where government buildings are due to be built.

But she said prices had soared to 700 million rupiah to 1.2 billion rupiah (around $45,500 to $78,000) for a similar size plot just outside Nusantara's main area, up 10 times the government compensation for her land and a blue plywood shack where she now sells food.

"We feel like (the government) is killing us slowly," said Yati.