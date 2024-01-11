ASEAN special envoy meets Myanmar junta chief

Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, met with a special envoy from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), state media reported on Thursday, as Laos takes over chairing the bloc, which has encouraged peace efforts in the country.

The military ruler met Alounkeo Kittikhoun, the chair's envoy on the Myanmar crisis, amid frustration with the lack of commitment from the generals to forge peace under a plan agreed to among all ASEAN members, including Myanmar, in 2021.

Myanmar has seen a ceaseless cycle of violence since the military seized power from an elected government in a 2021 coup. ASEAN has repeatedly urged the junta to halt hostilities and implement its "five-point consensus".