Thailand's Pheu Thai joins military rivals in bid to form government

"We must quickly work to restore the economy and come up with policies that will develop mechanisms for the stability of politics, the economy and society," he said, after announcing how many cabinet portfolios each party would get.

Pheu Thai's pact includes parties created by generals who were behind 2006 and 2014 coups against its governments, and engineered rewrites of a constitution to make it extremely difficult for election winners not favoured by the conservative establishment to form governments.

Most Thais disagree with the idea of a coalition government that includes military-backed groups, an opinion poll showed on Sunday.

Cholnan acknowledged the political divisions in the alliance but said rival forces had a duty to the public to not delay the formation of a government.

"Throughout this time we faced division with a fair heart and a determination to overcome that division," he said. "The goal right now is shared responsibility for the sake of the country."

The alliance comprises 314 lawmakers and Srettha needs 375 votes from the combined upper and lower houses of parliament to be endorsed as premier and form the next government. It will be counting on support from non-alliance members, including from the upper house Senate, to get it over the line.