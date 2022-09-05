Myanmar junta chief makes another visit to Russia

Myanmar's junta leader was on a visit to Russia on Monday, his second trip there in less than two months, as Myanmar's ruling military tries to shore up one of its few diplomatic alliances as it comes under growing international pressure.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has been barred from representing Myanmar at most international gatherings since leading a coup early last year against an elected government led by Noble laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

He first visited Moscow as leader in June last year, when both sides committed to strengthening military cooperation. He also visited in July on what Russia said was a private visit.