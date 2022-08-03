    বাংলা

    Russia's Lavrov to meet military leader on visit to Myanmar

    The talks are expected to cover trade and economic cooperation, as well as defence, security, and humanitarian ties

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2022, 04:55 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2022, 04:55 AM

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Myanmar on Wednesday, TASS news agency reported, marking one of the most high-profile visits to the Southeast Asian country since the military seized power in a coup last year.

    Citing a briefing by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, TASS said Lavrov is expected to hold talks with Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin and meet military chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyitaw.

    The talks were expected to include discussions covering trade and economic cooperation, as well as defence, security, and humanitarian ties, Zakharova said.

    Myanmar's junta has faced isolation and sanctions from many Western countries since ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and launching a bloody crack down on dissent.

    But ties with Russia have remained friendly and earlier this month Russia's defence ministry said the countries would deepen defence cooperation after junta chief Min Aung Hlaing travelled to Moscow.

    Russia had supplied the junta with drones, two types of fighter jets, and two kinds of armoured vehicles, one with air defence systems, Thomas Andrews, the United Nations human rights expert on Myanmar, said in February.

    Lavrov will head to Cambodia after the visit to Myanmar to attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and hold a number of bilateral meetings, Zakharova said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Zawahiri strike gives Biden counter-terrorism strategy boost, but concerns persist
    Zawahiri strike gives Biden counter-terrorism strategy boost
    The CIA strike on Sunday in downtown Kabul gives Biden a rare accomplishment less than a month from the anniversary of the US’ chaotic exit
    UK leadership favourite Truss U-turns on pay plan in first big misstep
    Truss U-turns on pay plan in first big misstep
    Truss had said late on Monday she would introduce regional pay boards rather than having a national pay agreement
    Milestones in relations between the US, China and Taiwan
    Milestones in relations between US, China, and Taiwan
    Biden, in a call with his Chinese counterpart, underscored that the US strongly opposes unilateral efforts to undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait
    UK leadership candidate Truss: junk food taxes ‘are over’
    Junk food taxes ‘are over’: Truss
    The UK leadership candidate says she would scrap plans to restrict multi-buy deals on food and drink and would not impose any new levies on unhealthy food

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher