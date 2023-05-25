Thai cannabis sector spooked as election winner mulls reversing legalisation

"Tax cannabis, like cigarettes or alcohol, and enrich the nation. Don't put cannabis back in prison,” said Netnapa, who runs the RG420 cannabis shop in Bangkok's Khao San Road tourist district.

"They should have empathy for us business owners," said Netnapa, one of some 12,000 businesses that have received three-year government permits to operate, according to official data.

The progressive Move Forward is pushing to form the next government after winning the most seats in a May 14 general election that saw voters clearly rejecting military-linked parties and yearning for a return of civilian-led democracy.

Perhaps surprisingly, it was a party in the outgoing military-backed government that championed the decriminalisation of marijuana, at first ostensibly for medical use.

But the precise legal status of the drug has been hazy.