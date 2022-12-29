    বাংলা

    Cambodia border casino fire kills 7, injures 53

    The fire broke out at about midnight on Wednesday at the Grand Diamond City Casino in the town of Poipet

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Dec 2022, 06:03 AM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2022, 06:03 AM

    A fire at a casino complex at Cambodia's border with Thailand has killed at least seven people, with 53 wounded and eight people missing, provincial authorities in neighbouring Thailand said on Thursday.

    The statement from Sa Kaeo province, where Thai casualties have been treated, made no mention of the nationalities.

    The fire broke out at about midnight on Wednesday at the Grand Diamond City Casino in the town of Poipet, according to Cambodian authorities, who have made no mention of casualties. Poipet's casinos are a draw for mainly Thai gamblers.

