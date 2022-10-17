Indonesian murder trial puts spotlight on police impunity

The trial of a former Indonesian police general accused of orchestrating the murder of his bodyguard started at a Jakarta court on Monday, in a case that has put a spotlight on alleged impunity and corruption in the country's police force.

The case against Ferdy Sambo, an ex-inspector general and head of internal affairs at the national police, has gripped the public in a country where surveys show distrust of the police remains high.

Police had initially said the bodyguard, 27-year-old brigadier Nopryansyah Yosua Hutabarat, was killed in a shootout with another officer at Sambo's Jakarta residence on Jul 8.