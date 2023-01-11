Myanmar junta chief family assets found in Thai drug raid

CARS, WATCHES AND CASH

During the September raid on Tun Min Latt’s apartment in the Belle Grand Rama 9 condominium in Bangkok, police said they had seized $8.96 million worth of assets including luxury cars, watches and expensive bags, along with $239,091 in cash.

According to an official asset seizure record dated Sept 17, 2022, they also uncovered title deeds and a purchase contract from 2017 of a four-bedroom unit in the same condo in the name of Aung Pyae Sone, along with two Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) bankbooks for accounts in the name of Khin Thiri Thet Mon.

The document was obtained by Justice for Myanmar and independently verified by Reuters with two sources with knowledge of the case.

Since the coup, Min Aung Hlaing’s forces have launched a bloody crackdown on dissent, killing thousands of opponents, according to the United Nations, which accuses Myanmar's troops of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The military says it is waging a war on “terrorists”.

Thailand, which shares a land border of more than 2,000 km with Myanmar, has refrained from overt criticism of the junta and last month invited junta ministers to attend a regional summit, which was boycotted by several nations because of their presence.

The two people with knowledge of the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to media, confirmed that the assets belonging to Min Aung Hlaing's children had been found during the raid.

Reuters has confirmed that Khin Thiri Thet Mon’s bank account has since been closed, but was unable to determine who closed it or when. SCB and the Belle Grand Rama 9 condominium did not respond to requests for comment.

The Thai police, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) also did not respond to requests for comment.