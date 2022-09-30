Thai court to decide on PM Prayuth's future

Some of his supporters say the eight years should be counted after 2017, when a new constitution took effect, or even from 2019, when an election was held and a new parliament chose him to head a coalition government.

The tenure issue is one of many opposition efforts to remove the retired general, including four parliamentary censure motions, a conflict of interest case over his continued use of a military residence, and months of protests that challenged his leadership and the monarchy.

At least two anti-government groups were planning to gather in Bangkok's central business district on Friday as the court reads its verdict, while police said 300 personnel will be deployed around the court.

Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri urged the public to respect a verdict he said will clear up any uncertainty.

"The prime minister is ready to accept the verdict from the constitutional court whatever that may be," Anucha said.