Nearly a third of domestic workers in Malaysia in forced labour conditions: UN agency

Malaysia and Singapore did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the survey findings.

Wannarat Srisuksai, a spokesperson for Thailand's labour ministry, said the treatment of domestic workers in the country has improved following laws introduced in 2012 to protect the group.

In all three countries, the domestic workers surveyed on average worked hours "well in excess" of those legislated for other workers, and none earned the minimum wage, the ILO said.

"Domestic work is one of the most important tasks in our society, and yet provided with the least protection. This can no longer be accepted," said Anna Engblom, chief technical adviser at the ILO programme, which conducted the study.

The ILO urged Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand to ratify UN conventions on domestic workers and forced labour, to recognise the skilled nature of domestic work, and ensure migration pathways that did not tie the workers to their employers.