Indonesia quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar crisis: foreign minister

Speaking later at a press conference, Retno said it was vital to secure the trust of all those involved.

"Indonesia is using non-megaphone diplomacy, this aims to build trust with all stakeholders, so they want to talk to us," she said.

"Quiet diplomacy does not mean we did not do anything. In fact, for the past four months, Indonesia has done many things."

The Indonesian move is the first major effort to bring to the table all the key players in Myanmar's conflict and push for the implementation of a peace "consensus" that its top general agreed with the bloc two years ago.

"We tried to be as inclusive as possible," Retno told Reuters. "Indonesia continues trying to play a bridging role to reduce a deep and sharp gap among the stakeholders."

Representatives of the Myanmar junta and two armed ethnic groups did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for the NUG said it is cooperating with the ASEAN chair as it is "trying for a peace dialogue".