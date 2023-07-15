Thailand's Pita open to coalition ally leading government if he fails in PM bid

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of Thailand's election winning Move Forward Party, on Saturday raised the prospect of a political ally leading the new government if he fails to become prime minister.

Pita, 42, whose progressive party scored a surprise victory in the May 14 election, lost an initial vote for the premiership on Thursday, unable to secure enough votes in a joint sitting of the country's 749-member parliament.

The Move Forward leader said he will seek a second vote for the top job on Wednesday, adding if he fails again he will ask the Pheu Thai party, which came second in the election and is Move Forward's key partner in the eight-party alliance, to lead the formation of the government.

"If it becomes clear that Move Forward Party cannot realistically lead government formation then I am... open to having the party that came second, which is Pheu Thai, to lead," Pita said.