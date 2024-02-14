    বাংলা

    Indonesian voters greeted with chocolates, candy on Valentine's Day

    ‘It makes voting fun because I can vote while celebrating Valentine's,’ said first-time voter Ni Komang Intant Yuliani

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Feb 2024, 07:01 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2024, 07:01 AM

    Heart-shaped balloons, chocolate and pink candy welcomed voters to a polling station in the city of Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali during the presidential election on Wednesday, Valentine's Day.

    Voters were greeted at the 026 Tunjungsari Polling Station by women dressed in pink traditional clothing, handing out chocolates instead of how-to-vote cards.

    Once ballots were cast, voters were thanked with candy.

    "It makes voting fun because I can vote while celebrating Valentine's," said first-time voter Ni Komang Intant Yuliani.

    Indonesia's election, with more than 200 million of the 270 million population eligible to vote, is the world's biggest single-day election. Nearly 259,000 candidates are contesting 20,600 posts.

    "We've exercised our voting rights and we've voted as a form of loving our state representatives," said Agus Supraptha, who was surprised to receive the confectionery on Valentine's Day.

    The election will decide who succeeds popular President Joko Widodo to run the world's third-largest democracy and world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

    Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, a 72-year-old former special forces commander making a third attempt at the presidency, is favourite according to opinion polls.

    RELATED STORIES
    French soldiers secure the area after a man with a knife wounded several people at the Gare de Lyon rail station in Paris, France, Feb 3, 2024.
    3 hurt in Paris knife attack
    Two of the victims suffer light wounds while the third is more seriously hurt, police say
    A combination picture shows US President Donald Trump pumping his fist during a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, US Oct 27, 2020, and Democratic US presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden making a fist during a drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, US, Oct 30, 2020.
    Trump opens up lead over Biden in rematch
    The nationwide poll of 1,250 US adults showed Trump leading Biden 40% to 34% with the rest unsure or planning to vote for someone else or no one
    Bangladesh adds over 2 million new names to voter list
    EC enlists over 2m new voters
    It brings the total number of voters in Bangladesh to over 121.7 million
    Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo cements lead in the poll
    Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo cements lead in poll
    A poll by Indikator Politik Indonesia shows that Prabowo, who is running with President Joko Widodo's 36-year-old son, would secure 46.7% of the vote

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps