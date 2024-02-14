Indonesian voters greeted with chocolates, candy on Valentine's Day

Heart-shaped balloons, chocolate and pink candy welcomed voters to a polling station in the city of Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali during the presidential election on Wednesday, Valentine's Day.

Voters were greeted at the 026 Tunjungsari Polling Station by women dressed in pink traditional clothing, handing out chocolates instead of how-to-vote cards.

Once ballots were cast, voters were thanked with candy.

"It makes voting fun because I can vote while celebrating Valentine's," said first-time voter Ni Komang Intant Yuliani.