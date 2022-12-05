Malaysia to review plans for 5G network, says PM Anwar

Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network introduced by a previous government, as it was not formulated transparently.

Under the premiership of Muhyiddin Yassin in 2021, Malaysia unveiled a plan for a state-owned agency to own all 5G spectrum, with various carriers using the infrastructure to provide mobile services.

The single-ownership of spectrum raised concerns from the country's major carriers over pricing, transparency and monopoly.