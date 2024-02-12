    বাংলা

    Dance moves and deepfakes: Indonesia presidential candidates duke it out on TikTok

    Experts say the platform is also flooded with problematic content that attempts to manipulate young voters, who make up over half of about 205 million registered voters in the country

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Feb 2024, 05:46 AM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2024, 05:46 AM

    At an Indonesian presidential campaign event, 22-year-old voter Irene Putri Aisyah was busy uploading everything she saw - from cute dances to cooking demonstrations - to short video app TikTok.

    To court young voters like Irene, all three candidates in the Feb 14 race to lead Indonesia have gravitated toward TikTok, which has 125 million users in the country, second only to the United States.

    But experts say the platform is also flooded with problematic content that attempts to manipulate young voters, who make up over half of about 205 million registered voters in the country.

    In this new online battleground, Prabowo Subianto, a once-feared military man, has rebranded himself as a cuddly statesman. Videos of his awkward dance moves, reminiscent of local martial arts, have got millions of views, inspiring others to mimic him.

    When the frontrunner faced stinging barbs from rivals in a televised debate, women supporters shared videos of themselves crying for Prabowo.

    Rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo have also ramped up their presence on the app, answering questions in real-time during livestreamed sessions or sharing videos of heartfelt encounters with voters.

    "TikTok is the most appealing app for first-time voters, so it does have a big influence as a platform to campaign and propagate election-related information," said Anita Wahid, a researcher who has worked with TikTok on issues related to online trust and safety.

    ENDURING POPULARITY

    During the campaign period, TikTok became Indonesians' second-most used source of information on politics, after television, according to a January survey by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia.

    "We can easily find information about Prabowo on TikTok," voter Irene said.

    But experts have flagged some of this information may be incorrect.

    Endah Triastuti, a communications researcher at the University of Indonesia, says that because of such content, many young voters may not be aware that Prabowo has been forced to deny allegations of human rights abuses during his time as special forces commander.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ganjar Pranowo, presidential candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), accompanied by his running mate Mahfud MD, speaks to journalists after their final campaign rally in Semarang, Central Java province, Indonesia, February 10, 2024.
    Indonesia presidential frontrunner skips press freedom event
    The event came just days ahead of the Feb 14 poll, and as some Indonesians raise concerns over an erosion of the country's hard-won democratic freedoms
    Indonesia's Defence Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures during his campaign rally at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia, Feb 9, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    Indonesia presidential hopeful Prabowo seen getting majority votes: survey
    Prabowo is projected to gain 51.9% votes, based on a survey of 1,220 respondents by Lembaga Survei Indonesia
    Supporters react as they wait for Indonesia's Defence Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, at his campaign rally in Jakarta, Indonesia Feb 10, 2024.
    Major rallies held in Indonesia as poll campaign draws to close
    Candidates will enter a cooling off period from Sunday to election day on Wednesday, where three contestants are running to succeed the hugely popular President Joko Widodo
    Francine Widjojo, 44, a parliamentary candidate from Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), reacts during a group photo in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 28, 2024.
    Cat lover campaigns for animal rights in Indonesia elections
    On posters scattered across the Indonesian capital, Francine can be seen holding Yakult, a white cat she rescued as a kitten and one of 27 that live in her home

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps