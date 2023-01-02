Rescuers in Vietnam try to save boy trapped in concrete pile

Rescuers in Vietnam were desperately trying to free a 10-year boy on Monday two days after he fell into the narrow open shaft of a concrete pile at a construction site on New Year's Eve.

Ly Hao Nam was heard crying for help shortly after he fell into the pile on Saturday morning, but rescuers received no response from him on Monday as they lowered a camera down to try to locate his position in the 35-metre-long support pillar.

The calamity occurred at a bridge construction site in the Mekong delta province where the boy had been searching with friends for scrap iron.